Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Death investigation underway at motel on Macon Rd. in Columbus

Heavy police presence at Edgewood Motel on Macon Rd.
Heavy police presence at Edgewood Motel on Macon Rd.(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene of a death investigation at Edgewood Motel on Macon Road, says. Sgt. Aaron Evrard.

As of now, there is a limited amount of information on this developing case.

However, stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information on this investigation

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
L-R: Rankin, Routier, Harris
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a car crash that lead to the death of an...
Man dies after crashing truck into apartment complex, causing fire in Columbus
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus

Latest News

Chambers County School District back to school changes and updates
LaGrange police release findings in excessive use of force investigation involving 2 officers
LaGrange police release findings in excessive use of force investigation involving 2 officers
Marion County man arrested for operating chop shop, GBI says
GBI: Marion County man arrested for operating chop shop
LaGrange police release findings in excessive use of force investigation involving 2 officers
LaGrange police release findings in excessive use of force investigation involving 2 officers