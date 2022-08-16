Business Break
Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A vibrant addition to the culinary scene opened in Auburn.

Hey Day Market at the Tony & Libba Ran Culinary Science at Auburn University (AU) is officially open for lunch.

Students, family and friends gather at the multi-concept food hall on South College Street, where it’s the future home to AU’s Hospitality Management Program.

The bright and airy 10,000-square-foot hall is made for students on campus, local community members, businesses and returning alums.

Features of the building include stained concrete floors and steel-framed windows, providing incredible views of the outdoor green space.

Nine vendors were busy serving crowd-pleasing meals prepared on-site for the opening.

“It’s a great gathering place when you have a bunch of friends going out for dinner, and one is in the mood for pizza, and the other one for poky and the other one for noodles and the other one is just for ice cream this is the best place to come cause you can have it all,” said Manager Director Hans van der Reijden.

The first week, the market will be open for lunch only from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. On August 23, it will be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

