LaGrange police release findings in excessive use of force investigation involving 2 officers

By WTVM Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lagrange police released their findings in an excessive use of force investigation involving two officers. The complaint stems from an incident that happened last Thursday.

Last Thursday, a woman accused Officer Matthew Turner and Investigator Brandon Dorsey of using excessive force while arresting Broderick Brown in LaGrange.

The Lagrange Police Department stated that there are no facts to support the claims and the injuries Brown had were normal for someone who resists arrest.

Officials say Brown has an outstanding warrant. They also say he has a history of felony drug and weapon violations.

According to LaGrange police, when Brown was confronted by officers:

1. He attempted to evade arrest through a rear door;

2. He provided Officer Turner a false name;

3. He fled from Officer Turner and engaged in a foot pursuit;

4. He had to be physically taken to the ground by Officer Turner in order to execute the arrest warrants;

5. He refused to obey commands from Officer Turner to submit to handcuffing;

6. He pulled his hands and arms away from Officer Turner and continued to struggle preventing handcuffing;

7. He refused the repeated commands of Investigator Dorsey to submit to handcuffing;

8. He returned to his feet, ignoring commands of Investigator Dorsey and Officer Turner to submit to handcuffing;

9. He had to be physically placed back on the ground; and,

10. He had to be physically restrained by Officer Turner and Investigator Dorsey to successfully secure him in handcuffs

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

