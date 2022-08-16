GBI: Marion County man arrested for operating chop shop

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - A Marion County man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes for the operation of a chop shop, says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

45-year-old Mezquite Ramirez was arrested on August 10 following a search warrant execution at a Buena Vista residence.

GBI says three vehicles with fake vehicle identification numbers were seized, and multiple firearms and over $75,000 in cash were also found in the home.

His charges are as follows:

Three counts of buying, selling, receiving, concealing, using, possessing, or disposing of a motor vehicle or part thereof from which identification has been removed or altered

Theft by receiving stolen property - automobile

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

According to authorities, on August 3, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation asked for GBI’s help in a multi-state chop shop operation.

With the help of the GBI and Columbus Police Department, ALEA completed a joint investigation resulting in Ramirez’s arrest.

Once the case is finished, GBI will turn it over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

