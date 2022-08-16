Murder suspect makes first court appearance after allegedly fatally shooting ex-girlfriend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A murder suspect had his first court appearance Tuesday morning after an alleged vehicle chase on Buena Vista Road that led to the suspect’s ex-girlfriend fatally shot and another woman critically injured.

News Leader 9 crews were exclusively in court this morning for 26-year-old Marquavious Spearman’s first court appearance. Spearman is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to officials, the incident happened on August 8 in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Road - near Wild Bills Pawn and Jewelry Shop - the victim being identified as 19-year-old Nevaeh Nevels. The suspect, Spearman, is believed to be the father of Nevels’ child.

Columbus officers obtained security footage from Wild Bill’s on the night of August 8. Although the video does not show the actual shooting, it does show two cars - one operated by Nevels and one in the parking lot where she was shot and killed. Witnesses say they saw a blue Ford Mustang 100 yards in proximity to where the shooting happened. Police confirmed with the Department of Motor Vehicles that Spearman does own a blue Mustang.

Court testimony revealed that multiple texts were sent between the suspect and another man threatening each other and arranging to meet up and fight. In court, officers said that Spearman sent the other male a message saying that Nevels is dead. According to officials, Nevels and this male party were in a relationship.

The injured victim - a passenger in the vehicle with Nevels on August 8, told officers, “Neveah Nevels’ baby daddy shot them.”

When questioned by police, Spearman said he was shot at first. He told officers he went to Atlanta - and when asked why he didn’t notify police, he didn’t have an answer.

Spearman is pleading not guilty to all three charges and is maintaining his innocence.

Shell casings and cell phones were collected at the scene, however, at this time no firearm has been recovered. Spearman’s vehicle is in police possession.

Spearman is being held in the Muscogee County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.