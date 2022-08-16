Muscogee County School Board reveals name of Spencer High’s auditorium

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board meeting revealed the name of William Henry Spencer High School’s auditorium.

It will be named after Mr. WIlliam R. Flewellen, who attended the school.

Muscogee County officials say Flewellen impacted students, teachers and parents at the school with selfless acts and dedication benefiting their well-being.

“It feels real good. If he was here now, he would say ‘Oh that don’t mean nothing. It’s just a place, you know.’ He did things out the out of his heart, and he loved all of the schools in Muscogee County,” said Annette Flewellen.

School officials say the late Mr. Flewellen is a perfect example of the “Spencer Spirit.”

