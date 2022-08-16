Muscogee County teacher to earn more pay, says school board

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some teachers in Muscogee County may earn more pay for their efforts in the classroom.

The class coverage extended pay program was on the agenda for Muscogee County School Board’s first meeting for this school year.

In response to the national and statewide teacher shortages, the school board voted to pass the class coverage extended pay proposal to assist MCSD schools in covering unfilled teacher absences.

The class coverage extended pay program uses existing classroom teachers and paraprofessionals to cover classes due to the shortage of substitutes. They will be compensated if a classroom teacher is asked to fill in for an unfilled teacher absence. I spoke with MCSD’s teacher of the year Vanessa Ellis about the proposal.

She said, “Teachers often willingly give their free time for their students off contract all of the time, so to be able to be properly compensated for our time being given is just affirmation to us that we are professionals and we are being treated as such.”

The additional pay for short-term absences will be $20 per period covered for long-term teacher absences.

It would be $25 per period for teachers having to take half of another teacher’s class. They will receive 100 dollars per day split among the teachers receiving students.

“the last several years, it’s been difficult to find substitute teachers, and It continues to be our first priority, but when a teacher or a paraprofessional has to cover a class, we want to make sure we treat them like professionals and compensate them accordingly,” said Dr. David Lewis

Georgia teachers will also receive the long-awaited second and final installment of a teacher pay raise.

The spending plan will increase teacher salaries by $2,000. Teachers will start seeing the increase this next pay period.

As of last year, MCSD operates with only 40 percent of substitute teachers, but 100 percent is needed. The district officials say they’re working to fill those positions.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.