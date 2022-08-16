Police search for stolen van from nonprofit in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit organization that delivers meals to seniors says they were a van short after someone stole one.

Direct Services off Hamilton Road in Columbus typically delivers 12,00 meals daily across 16 counties. However, that number was cut short Monday after they said someone stole one of their vans over the weekend.

They believe this 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van G15 hundred went missing between Friday afternoon and 5 a.m. Monday.

The license plate is TES3834, and it has damage to the front driver’s side and grill.

“The thief had tools to break into the back fence. Now we do have security measures in place but it just so happened that in the direction they were going, the camera didn’t catch that direction,” said Babbs Douglas, development director of Direct Services.

Earlier, several Columbus police were seen patrolling the area.

Officials say they don’t understand precisely how the theft happened because the vans are locked away in a fence with barbed wire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.