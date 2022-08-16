Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Shift to Wetter Weather Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
tomorrow
tomorrow(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been another beautiful day in the valley, with some of us seeing more of that dry air showing up again. Tonight we will continue to stay dry and see comfortable lows back in the 70s. Starting tomorrow we see a shift in the pattern back to rainier conditions. Wednesday should still see highs in the 90s, but by Thursday we see a significant fall in temperatures. All the wet weather will stick around with us through the end of the week, leading to those cooler afternoon highs. Thursday and Friday will top out in the low to mid 80s with 60-70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures stay in the 80s through the weekend and the rain sticks around a little, but not as widespread as the tail end of the work week. Next Monday and the following days we will stick with that typical summertime pattern of afternoon showers and storms with highs back at average.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a car crash that lead to the death of an...
Man dies after crashing truck into apartment complex, causing fire in Columbus
L-R: Rankin, Routier, Harris
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus

Latest News

No rain in the forecast Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Dry Tuesday before rain chances return
You can leave the umbrella at home on this Tuesday unless you want it for shade, but what about...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
next few days
More Rain on the Way
Hottest and driest weather is expected early in the week. With that said, a few (potentially...
Hot and muggier to start the workweek