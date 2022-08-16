Shift to Wetter Weather Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been another beautiful day in the valley, with some of us seeing more of that dry air showing up again. Tonight we will continue to stay dry and see comfortable lows back in the 70s. Starting tomorrow we see a shift in the pattern back to rainier conditions. Wednesday should still see highs in the 90s, but by Thursday we see a significant fall in temperatures. All the wet weather will stick around with us through the end of the week, leading to those cooler afternoon highs. Thursday and Friday will top out in the low to mid 80s with 60-70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures stay in the 80s through the weekend and the rain sticks around a little, but not as widespread as the tail end of the work week. Next Monday and the following days we will stick with that typical summertime pattern of afternoon showers and storms with highs back at average.

