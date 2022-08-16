Stewart Co. deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

16-year-old Amani Blue was last seen on August 15 at approximately 11 p.m. She was seen leaving her residence in Richland.

Blue was last seen wearing long black pant and a black t-shirt. She is approximately 5′4 and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding the current location of Blue, or any other information who she may be with, please contact the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 229-838-4311or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.