Student turns himself in, arrested after gun confiscated at Jordan High School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 16-year-old student has been arrested after bringing a gun to a local high school.

On August 9, a weapon was confiscated at Jordan High School. According to the school district, school administrators received a tip from a student that another student had a weapon on campus.

According to the school district, the student turned himself in on Saturday, August 13 and was arrested.

He is currently in the Regional Youth Detention Center pending his court appearance. The student was charged with carrying a weapon at school, theft by receiving stolen property, and battery.

The magazine for the firearm was loaded however, a round was not in the chamber.

