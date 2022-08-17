Auburn police investigating shooting on I-85 in Auburn; northbound lanes closed

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating after a suspect fired a gun into an occupied vehicle.

The incident happened on I-85 N in Auburn which has left both northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being detoured at exits 50 and 51.

It is unknown at this time if anyone is injured and if a suspect is in custody.

Police are asking motorists to use caution and find a detour if possible.

