Auburn police investigating shooting on I-85 in Auburn; northbound lanes closed(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating after a suspect fired a gun into an occupied vehicle.

The incident happened on I-85 N in Auburn which has left both northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being detoured at exits 50 and 51.

It is unknown at this time if anyone is injured and if a suspect is in custody.

Police are asking motorists to use caution and find a detour if possible.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more updates as we have crews on the scene.

