Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

GBI arrests Marion Co. man for operating chop shop

GBI arrests Marion Co. man for operating chop shop
GBI arrests Marion Co. man for operating chop shop(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Marion County man for operating a chop shop.

45-year-old Jose Mezquite Ramirez was arrested on the following charges:

  • Operating a chop shop
  • Three counts of buying, selling, receiving, concealing, using, possessing, or disposing of motor vehicle or part thereof from which identification has been removed or altered
  • Theft by receiving stolen property - automobile
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

The arrest was made on August 10, following the execution of a search warrant at on Geneva Road in Buena Vista. Three vehicles with fraudulent VINs were seized, in addition to multiple firearms and over $75,000.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search warrant.

Ramirez is being held in the Marion County Jail.

On August 3, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation requested GBI assistance regarding the multi-state “chop shop” operation. ALEA, GBI, and the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint investigation resulting in multiple search warrants being executed on August 10, 2022, including this one.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Eddy Drive shooting crime scene
19-year-old victim in south Columbus shooting dies
Heavy police presence at Edgewood Motel on Macon Rd.
Death investigation underway at motel on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

NEW DETAILS: GBI sheds light on suspension of 5 West Point Police Officer
NEW DETAILS: GBI sheds light on suspension of 5 West Point Police Officer
Auburn police investigating shooting on I-85 in Auburn; northbound lanes closed
Auburn police investigating shooting on I-85 in Auburn; northbound lanes closed
On August 17, around 7:56 a.m., a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by...
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on I-85 NB
A Valley man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse.
Valley man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse