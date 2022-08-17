Business Break
Georgia has more than 1K monkeypox cases, 5th highest in country

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(Gray)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Centers for Disease Control is reporting that Georgia has 1,013 reported cases of monkeypox, which is the 5th highest total in the nation.

The other top states are:

  • New York: 2,620 cases
  • California: 1,945
  • Florida: 1,268
  • Texas: 1,048

Monkeypox is generally spread through close contact or intimate contact. This means direct contact with a rash, scabs or body fluids. It can also be contracted by touching items or objects belonging to a person with monkeypox such as clothing, bedding and towels, etc. It also can be spread through contact with respiratory droplets but it is unknown how often that happens.

A person is contagious from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed, which is approximately 2 to 4 weeks.

CDC FAQ

It’s also possible for people to get monkeypox from infected animals either by being scratched or bitten by an animal or preparing or eating meat or using products from an infected animal.

There is also a reported case of a dog contracting the disease from its owners.

99% of the monkeypox cases in the U.S. are men. 94% of those cases are men who have had close or intimate contact with another man. However, anyone can contract the virus.

There are no treatments specifically for the monkeypox virus infections. However, monkeypox and smallpox are genetically similar, which means that antiviral drugs and vaccines used for smallpox may be used to prevent and treat monkeypox.

Most people who contract monkeypox do not need medical treatment.

