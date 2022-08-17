Judge denies motion to dismiss Apex School of Theology fraud case in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A judge denies a motion to dismiss a fraud case in Columbus.

Former Apex School of Theology Director Sandra Anderson, Erica Montgomery, Leo Frank Thomas, Yolanda Thomas, Dorothy Webb and Kristina Parker are accused of stealing $12 million in financial aid money using fake students.

The defense claimed selective prosecution - meaning they were targeted because of their race. Judge Clay Land says the defense did not demonstrate clear and convincing evidence that the indictment was racially motivated.

The defendants all claim they are innocent.

The case will move forward to trial.

