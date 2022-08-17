LaGrange man in custody after holding wife at knifepoint

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is in police custody following a domestic violence altercation involving him holding his wife at knifepoint.

According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Faffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.

While officers attempted to talk to the suspect, the victim jumped from the car, police say.

Faffold then ran over his wife and tried to run over officers but was unsuccessful.

Police took shots toward the vehicle, which rolled downhill.

As law enforcement attempted to speak with Faffold again, he made an effort to speed away but could not move.

The victim was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital -- her condition is unknown. The suspect was treated on the scene and also transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.