Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

LaGrange man in custody after holding wife at knifepoint

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is in police custody following a domestic violence altercation involving him holding his wife at knifepoint.

According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Faffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.

While officers attempted to talk to the suspect, the victim jumped from the car, police say.

Faffold then ran over his wife and tried to run over officers but was unsuccessful.

Police took shots toward the vehicle, which rolled downhill.

As law enforcement attempted to speak with Faffold again, he made an effort to speed away but could not move.

The victim was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital -- her condition is unknown. The suspect was treated on the scene and also transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Heavy police presence at Edgewood Motel on Macon Rd.
Death investigation underway at motel on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Eddy Drive shooting crime scene
19-year-old victim in south Columbus shooting dies
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani arrived at the Fulton County Courthouse to testify in grand jury proceedings...
Rudy Giuliani testifies before Fulton grand jury on alleged 2020 election tampering
Unique Motors Car Club hosts school supply giveaway
Unique Motors Car Club hosts school supply giveaway
Auburn police investigating shooting on I-85 in Auburn; northbound lanes closed
Person of interest in custody after multiple shootings on I-85 in Auburn, Troup County
Judge denies motion to dismiss Apex School of Theology fraud case in Columbus
Judge denies motion to dismiss Apex School of Theology fraud case in Columbus