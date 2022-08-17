LaGrange police search for missing man with dementia
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a critically missing 68-year-old man.
Police say Beenie Hutchinson was last seen in the area of Garfield Street at about 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 17., wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and slides.
According to authorities, Hutchinson has dementia.
Anyone with information on this missing man’s whereabouts should contact LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or 911.
