Local media companies in Chattahoochee Valley receiving Pivot Fund

(KWCH)
By Amaya Graham
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley, from Columbus to LaGrange, will receive the funds from the pivot fund. It’s a philanthropy organization whose CEO Tracie Powell says is a lifeline for many independent journalists in the Peach State.

“It’s time for change, right, and so in terms of philanthropy in terms of journalism for too long doors have been shut to BIPOC led and when I say BIPOC that’s black indigenous and other people of color you know for too long doors have been closed for BIPOC led news outlets when it comes to philanthropy for sure,” says Tracie Powell

Striving to eliminate disinformation and connect with underserved communities, the Pivot Fund gave out $2 million in its first round of grants to organizations throughout Georgia. As a result, two small media companies here in Columbus are receiving over $100,000.

“We are ecstatic it’s an opportunity for us to continue to spread news and stories that matter most to our listeners on multiple platforms. It’s really exciting, and it’s encouraging to know they’re still organizations that care,” says Geneice Granville

For 17 years, Wayne Hailes, founder of The Courier/Eco Latino newspaper, has served both Black and Spanish-speaking communities. But, Hailes says with this fund, he no longer has to worry about his legacy not living on.

“If I drop dead tomorrow, would the paper just die, and it probably would, but with this opportunity of having dollars where I can hire employees if something happens to me now, I can see the newspaper continuing it on for years to come,” says Wayne Hailes.

These funds last over the course of three years. Davis broadcasting and the Courier/Eco Latino aren’t the only ones receiving this fund in Lagrange April Ross, with BEEtv receiving funds as well.

