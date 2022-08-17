Man convicted on meth trafficking charges by Lee Co. jury

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury has convicted a man for trafficking methamphetamines, says Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Madison Grantham, the lead prosecutor, presented evidence that Kenneth Thrower had more than 40 grams of them after an executed search warrant by the Opelika Police Department.

Detective Kyle Harper led the investigation that found Xanax bars, money, multiple firearms and evidence that meth was being made inside the home.

Thrower could face life in prison due to his prior three felony convictions.

