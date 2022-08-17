Muscogee Co. to use $95M from American Rescue Plan to invest in student’s education

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local education leaders wanted the public to come out for a semi-annual review of funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The goal was to inform Muscogee County parents that $95 million are going towards for their children’s education.

News Leader 9 learned their plans to invest into substitute teacher pay, COVID-19 protocol equipment, and Chromebooks.

The school board is holding a meeting Wednesday, August 17, at noon for further discussion.

