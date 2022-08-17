Muscogee Co. to use $95M from American Rescue Plan to invest in student’s education
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local education leaders wanted the public to come out for a semi-annual review of funding from the American Rescue Plan.
The goal was to inform Muscogee County parents that $95 million are going towards for their children’s education.
News Leader 9 learned their plans to invest into substitute teacher pay, COVID-19 protocol equipment, and Chromebooks.
The school board is holding a meeting Wednesday, August 17, at noon for further discussion.
