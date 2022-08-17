Pet of the Week: Three pups at Humane Society of Harris Co. in need of homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three pups are looking for their ‘furever’ homes - and they’re all just too cute to say no!

Chief is a 7-year-old, 63-pound shepherd mix. He does have allergies and takes medication for them - he also enjoys medicated baths.

Chief is not a fan of cats, and prefers older children... and like most children, this pup gets a little mouthy when playing. Speaking of playing, he loves water - he will play in a pool all day. He’s led by his nose, loves exploring and a good sniffing walk.

Chief is also very food motivated and will do just about anything for a dog biscuit.

He is neutered, microchipped, currently heartworm negative, and is up to date on his rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines.

He has been in Humane Society of Harris County’s care for 531 days.

Chief giving a big smile (Source: Humane Society of Harris County)

Coco is a 4.5-year-old, 52-pound pit mix. She has no medical concerns, is up to date with vaccines, is heartworm negative and is spayed.

She is very dog friendly, and does not get along with cats. Coco is good with kids and women, but men are a bit scary for her at first - however, she is improving everyday. Coco currently lives in a foster home with a married couple and their senior dog.

Coco is house and crate-trained. She enjoys chasing squirrels and doing zoomies around the yard. Kong toys and watermelon are some of her favorite snacks. She is a great office assistant and loves sleeping on her foster mom’s feet when she works from home.

Coco has been with Humane Society of Harris County for 156 days.

CoCo says cheese! (Source: Humane Society of Harris County)

Terry is a 1-year-old terrier mix who weighs in at 50 pounds!

She has no health issues, is spayed, microchipped, heartworm negative, and up to date on vaccines

Terry is great with dogs - actually she needs a home with another dog. She is a bit shy with new people but warms up in given time.

She tested fine with cats but has never lived with one and currently lives in a foster home with three other dogs and guinea pig.

Terry came to Humane Society of Harris County with her three siblings. She was found living under an abandoned house and was completely unsocialized. She has made great strides and when given time to adjust to a new environment is a wonderful, and playful year-old dog.

She loves her stuffed toys and will carry them all over the house. She is crate and housetrained. Terry loves playing with other dogs and really takes her ques from them. She would do best in a home with another dog as they help build her confidence.

Once she has adjusted to a new place Terry is bubbly, silly, and affectionate.

Terry posing for her possible new family! (Source: Humane Society of Harris County)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.