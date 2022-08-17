Business Break
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on I-85 NB

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on I-85 northbound near the 23 mile marker.

On August 17, around 7:56 a.m., a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by an individual driving what he described as an older white Cadillac driven by a man.

The victim was not injured in the incident and the suspect continued driving north on I-85. Troup County deputies are investigating the shooting between exit 18 and 28.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

If you were in the area of I-85 and saw this incident or possibly the suspect’s vehicle, please call our Troup County Investigators at 706-883-1616.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

