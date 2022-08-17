Business Break
Unique Motors Car Club hosts school supply giveaway

By Nicole Jones-Harper
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus car club gave back to the youth for back to school.

Unique Motors Car Club says not only are they into fixing up cool rides but they’re also making it a priority to help send kids back to school with what they need to succeed.

The event took place in the parking lot of Hooters in Columbus.

“I feel like we’re role models and their scholars and at end the day education is everything you know - giving back to our community, giving back to our kids is a standup craft. Not just on our organization but everybody’s organization is out here giving back to the black community, the white community I don’t care what race you is that’s what we stand on. "

Unique Motors Car Club would like to give a big thank you to those that came out and wishing all students and teachers a good school year.

