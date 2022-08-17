Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Valley man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse

A Valley man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse.
A Valley man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse.(Source: Valley Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse.

On August 16, investigators arrested 53-year-old James Herman Pippen and charged him with eight counts of sexual abuse 2nd degree.

This arrest stems from an investigation which began in July when a 14-year-old female reported that, for the past year, Pippin had inappropriately touched her at least eight times at various locations in the Valley area. The inappropriate touching started when she was 13 years old.

Pippin is known to the victim’s family but they are not related.

Prior to Pippin’s arrest, a search warrant was executed at his residence. Several phones, computers, and video tapes/disks were seized for analysis.

Pippin was processed at the Valley Police Department and was then transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility where he is being held pending bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Eddy Drive shooting crime scene
19-year-old victim in south Columbus shooting dies
Heavy police presence at Edgewood Motel on Macon Rd.
Death investigation underway at motel on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

GBI arrests Marion Co. man for operating chop shop
GBI arrests Marion Co. man for operating chop shop
Auburn police investigating shooting on I-85 in Auburn; northbound lanes closed
Auburn police investigating shooting on I-85 in Auburn; northbound lanes closed
On August 17, around 7:56 a.m., a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by...
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on I-85 NB
Meet Muscogee County School Board District 2 candidates
Muscogee Co. to use $95M from American Rescue Plan to invest in student’s education