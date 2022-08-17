19-year-old victim in south Columbus shooting dies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A victim in a south Columbus shooting has died due to his injury, Coroner Buddy Bryan says.

On Monday, August 15, Sgt. Evrard said officers were called to the scene on Eddy Drive at 1:30 a.m.

The victim, 19-year-old Keith Johnson, suffered from headshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on August 16 at 2:31 p.m.

As of now, there is no word from authorities on any arrests or motives being established in this homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department.

