Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

19-year-old victim in south Columbus shooting dies

Eddy Drive shooting crime scene
Eddy Drive shooting crime scene(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A victim in a south Columbus shooting has died due to his injury, Coroner Buddy Bryan says.

On Monday, August 15, Sgt. Evrard said officers were called to the scene on Eddy Drive at 1:30 a.m.

The victim, 19-year-old Keith Johnson, suffered from headshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on August 16 at 2:31 p.m.

As of now, there is no word from authorities on any arrests or motives being established in this homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
L-R: Rankin, Routier, Harris
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a car crash that lead to the death of an...
Man dies after crashing truck into apartment complex, causing fire in Columbus
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus

Latest News

Columbus house fire on 17th Avenue in Columbus
Fire crews on scene of house fire on 17th Ave. in Columbus
Chambers County School District back to school changes and updates
Chambers County School District back to school changes and updates
3rd annual Alabama High School, Junior High Rodeo returns to Chambers Co.
3rd annual Alabama High School, Junior High Rodeo returns to Chambers Co.
Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University
Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University