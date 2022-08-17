Business Break
Waves of rain and storms on the way

Tyler’s forecast
A chance of showers returns at any time today. Rain coverage goes way up tonight, Thursday and Friday at times.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A front will park itself over Georgia and Alabama the rest of the week. While it will meander back and forth, the end result remains the same; wet weather is in the forecast at times, especially for the remainder of the workweek.

Rain coverage doesn’t look too terribly widespread at any one time on this Wednesday. However, a few passing showers or storms are possible at any time starting mid morning. A cluster of storms moving down from the Arkansas and Mississippi may clip some of our east Alabama counties, but again coverage should be on the spotty side as a whole. Highs will generally be in the 86-89 degree range, but a couple spots may hit 90.

Occasional showers are anticipated to pass through at any time today along with a few storms.
Occasional showers are anticipated to pass through at any time today along with a few storms.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain and storms appear more likely starting tonight into Thursday morning. Many could have a wet commute early Thursday with about 60% coverage. Clouds and rain should keep us in the 70s and low 80s most of the day. Off and on rain continues Friday with roughly 70% coverage. Keep up-to-date with the WTVM Weather app when we’re not on air.

Rain coverage goes up each day between today and Friday.
Rain coverage goes up each day between today and Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

It won’t rain all day, everyday, but when it rains, it could pour. Some spots may get a few different downpours in the same day. Most of us get around 1 to 3 inches of rain through the rest of the week.

Most of us pick up at least 1 inch of rain between today and Sunday with a lot of that focused...
Most of us pick up at least 1 inch of rain between today and Sunday with a lot of that focused on the Wednesday night to Friday time frame.(Source: WTVM Weather)

As the front tries to lift north of the valley over the weekend, that should start to carry the focus of heaviest rain north as well. Rain coverage Saturday and Sunday is forecast to be around 30-50%, highest north of Columbus as it stands now, but the bigger picture tells us we’ll settle into a more typical pattern featuring hit-or-miss storms over the weekend into early next week.

Odds for rain at least once Thursday/Friday are quite high.
Odds for rain at least once Thursday/Friday are quite high.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
