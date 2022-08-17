Wet Weather Pattern Settling in For Thursday & Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we head into the end of the week, a combination of factors will help to increase the chance of rain across the coverage area. Scattered showers and storms are possible at just about any point through the day with the coverage around 50% on Thursday and 70% on Friday. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy for any outdoor plans you might have, including those high school football games the next few days. It may not be a complete start to finish kind of rain, but there will definitely be showers to dodge here and there. Going into the weekend, the rain coverage should drop just a bit, but overall we expect there to still be a 30-50% coverage of rain and storms both weekend days. For the end of the week, highs will stay in the low to mid 80s thanks to more clouds and showers around, but as the rain coverage drops a bit, highs should recover to the mid and upper 80s. For next week, we may start off the week with a little higher than average chance of rain, but we should dry things out as we go into the middle and end of next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

