Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

WTVM Editorial 08/17/22: COVID vs. Seasonal Flu

By Holly Steuart
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Stacy Abrams, candidate for Governor, tested positive for COVID a few days ago and President Biden just endured two bouts of the coronavirus. Someone you know may have COVID right now…because it appears nearly every one of us will get COVID, and maybe more than once.

Right now in Georgia, there are 3,700 cases of COVID, in Alabama the number is 1,700.

Vaccines and boosters may prevent serious illness, but it’s obvious now that despite the vaccines, nearly everyone has had or will get COVID.

The antiviral drug Paxlovid is a treatment effective for some…which is better than when there used to be no therapeutics offered at all.Across the entire United States, COVID cases now number about 116,000…in the entire country.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans suffering from the regular, seasonal flu right now is about 131,000 according to the CDC.

The point of all this is to perhaps state the obvious: COVID is still hanging around. And we hope if you or a family member get it, your symptoms remain mild and you make a complete recovery..

There’s just no way to stop COVID from transmitting from one of us to everyone in our orbit. Especially when the vaccine and boosters have not prevented infection.. Some people may continue to mask and distance themselves, hoping to stay safe.

But masking cannot completely prevent infection, either. More than one local medical office - that still requires masks - now mandate surgical masks only, openly saying cloth masks are not effective.

What really works to limit the spread of any airborne virus is doing the basic things: washing your hands well and frequently, and keeping yourself healthy.

So, while we would never minimize the threat of COVID, especially for elderly people with major complications, it’s a good thing that we’re learning to deal with COVID and trying to finally put it in the rear view mirror.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Eddy Drive shooting crime scene
19-year-old victim in south Columbus shooting dies
Heavy police presence at Edgewood Motel on Macon Rd.
Death investigation underway at motel on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani arrived at the Fulton County Courthouse to testify in grand jury proceedings...
Rudy Giuliani testifies before Fulton grand jury on alleged 2020 election tampering
Unique Motors Car Club hosts school supply giveaway
Unique Motors Car Club hosts school supply giveaway
Auburn police investigating shooting on I-85 in Auburn; northbound lanes closed
Person of interest in custody after multiple shootings on I-85 in Auburn, Troup County
Judge denies motion to dismiss Apex School of Theology fraud case in Columbus
Judge denies motion to dismiss Apex School of Theology fraud case in Columbus