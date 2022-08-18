2 sex offenders arrested in Muscogee County for child exploitation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force helped the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Unit with two search warrants in Muscogee County.

Muscogee County sheriffs say, on August 16, two completed search warrants resulted in the arrest of Kenneth Haygood and Noah Towe.

Haygood is a registered sex offender charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children by the GBI.

In addition, the GBI charged Towe with two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Both offenders were arrested and taken to jail by officials.

