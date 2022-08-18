Business Break
9/11 Tribute Museum, known for ground zero tours, closing

The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.
The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.(Richard Drew/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A small museum near New York’s World Trade Center dedicated to preserving the memory of the Sept. 11 attacks is closing.

CEO Jennifer Adams says the 9/11 Tribute Museum is closing for good after Wednesday due to financial pressures made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tribute Museum opened in 2006. It offered tours led by volunteers who had lost a family member or were connected in some other way to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

It was sometimes confused with the much larger Sept. 11 museum that opened in 2014.

Adams says the Tribute Museum will maintain an online presence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

