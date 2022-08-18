ADPH urges preparedness ahead of flu season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Australia’s bad flu season is a warning sign for the U.S. of what could come in the fall and winter months.

The country saw 212,573 cases and 246 deaths related to influenza during its winter season.

Alabama influenza cases have decreased within the past three years due to COVID-19 guidelines helping mitigate the spread of the flu as people were wearing masks, but that could change with fewer people wearing masks.

Alabama Department of Public Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers urges Alabamians to be proactive ahead of the country’s flu season.

“Everyone 6 months of age and above should be vaccinated against influenza,” Landers said, “This is really our best way to reduce the severity of the flu season.”

The medical officer added not every person who contracts the virus will get through it “unscathed” as healthy people have died from influenza, saying even a vaccine with “50% protection” could help keep you out of the hospital.

ADPH will have flu surveillance data available beginning in October.

