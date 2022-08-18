Brookstone School in Columbus names new athletic stadium

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Brookstone School officials announced the naming of the new athletic stadium in honor of a legendary Brookstone football player and alumnus.

According to Brookstone, Mack Strong was a member of the 1987 football team that progressed to the Georgia High School Association State Championship. Before graduating from the school in 1989, Strong left behind stats like 4,414 rushing yards and 83 touchdowns in four seasons.

His jersey, 22, is one of only two retired and displayed in Brookstone’s Cheves Athletic Center.

“Mack Strong exemplifies the core values that Brookstone School is committed to build in its students: loyalty, courage, wisdom, honor, service, respect, and leadership,” said Board Chair Billy Blanchard. “A common theme when people talk about Mack is his strength of character along with his athletic talents. Going forward, the Mack Strong Stadium will serve as a reminder of the goals set for the Brookstone athletic program and as a tribute to the player whose life embodies those values.”

Strong went on to play football at the University of Georgia, where in four years as a fullback collected 1,210 yards rushing and receiving and scored ten touchdowns.

After college, he began his career in the National Football League (NFL) as a fullback for the Seattle Seahawks for over 14 years. Strong was recognized many times throughout his NFL career for not only his playing abilities but also for his strength of character.

He was even the recipient of the Steve Largent Award for five years. The Seahawks give this award annually, and the team votes on it for players who exemplify characteristics such as integrity, dedication and spirit, like former Seahawk receiver Steve Largent.

‘Mack Strong Stadium’ will be carved in the cast stone entrance to the stadium, says Brookstone.

The stadium will include a large grandstand for the home and the visitors’ stands. The press box will also be about double the size of the old one to offer better visibility for the announcer, coaches and media.

In addition, the school is expanding the concession stand with plaza space to allow outdoor gathering and eating. Lastly, the expanded eight-lane track enables Brookstone to host regional and state meets.

A special ceremony to honor Mack Strong at Brookstone Cougars’ home opener is set for September 19.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.