Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say.

According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:

Loaded XD-45 caliber handgun

Black magazine containing 34 - 9mm bullets

45 - 40 caliber bullets

61 - 9mm bullets

Digital scale

Approximately 38 grams of marijuana inside clear baggies

MDMA pill inside a pill bottle

Camo mask

Pair of gloves

Two bandanas

In addition, the following charges were given:

Theft by receiving stolen property/firearm

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Following too closely

Possession of MDMA

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

