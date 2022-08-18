Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say.
According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
- Loaded XD-45 caliber handgun
- Black magazine containing 34 - 9mm bullets
- 45 - 40 caliber bullets
- 61 - 9mm bullets
- Digital scale
- Approximately 38 grams of marijuana inside clear baggies
- MDMA pill inside a pill bottle
- Camo mask
- Pair of gloves
- Two bandanas
In addition, the following charges were given:
- Theft by receiving stolen property/firearm
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Following too closely
- Possession of MDMA
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
