Odds of rain pretty high Thursday and/or Friday
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will be highest Thursday and Friday before gradually settling into a more typical pattern of hit-or-miss storms toward the weekend or early next week.
The focus for rain, and it will be persistent at times, through most of Thursday afternoon will likely be south of Columbus. That’s not to say there won’t be rain north of Columbus, but the rain will be more of the scattered variety when it does rain before those rain chances climb.
That’s because a nearly stationary front is situated over south Georgia and south Alabama Thursday. At some point tonight or Friday, it should gradually start lifting northward pulling the greatest concentration of moisture as well so it’s not a matter of IF you’ll get rain the next two days, it’s a matter of WHEN.
With that said, notice anyone could rain just about anywhere for the next two days. You just might not get it both days. The clouds, limited sun and waves of rain will again keep our highs closer to 80 degrees.
There are a handful of schools that are starting high school football tonight! Bring the rain gear just in case.
For the weekend, rain/storms could be pesky in spots, but the coverage shouldn’t be as widespread. Saturday’s rain may be more likely closer to the I-85 corridor. Stay tuned as we refine the forecast.
At this point, next week the chance of summertime storms is in the forecast, but is expected to be more of the hit-or-miss variety early to mid week.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.