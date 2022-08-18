Business Break
Opelika Police, Fire departments host 2nd annual Burgers and Badges Grill-Off

(unknown)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police and Fire departments are having their 2nd annual Burgers and Badges Grill-off.

Last year, the Opelika Fire Department won, and this year, they are ready to take back the title again for the 2nd time.

The event will be free to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take place Aug. 20 at the Municipal Park.

The Opelika Police Department and the Fire Department will compete for the best burgers.

Each burger will be five dollars each, and all proceeds will go towards the Lee County United Way.

The two departments have taken the war to social media, creating funny, playful memes about who’s burgers will win this year.

Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd says the residents have invested in the social media posts and who will win.

“Oh, you noticed we won last year. We go out with the United Way of Lee County, and we do several fundraisers, and we have a city target goal of 35,000 dollars this year, and then there’s a burger cook-off competition between the police and fire department. We look forward to continuing to dominate and win another golden spatula,” says Boyd.

Boyd says everyone should come out to support and enjoy a friendly competition.

