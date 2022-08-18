Troup Co. schools discuss adding metal detectors at some schools

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County Schools are discussing adding metal detectors to their middle and high schools.

The potential safety measure was bought up during Monday’s work session after guns were confiscated from an employee and a student last Friday.

“Guns, knives, weapons have no business in schools. I’m old enough to remember when you didn’t have to worry about that,” said one Troup County resident Jeffrey Johns.

Weapons on campus, specifically guns, are being confiscated more often on school grounds these days.

Two of the most recent incidents happened in Troup County last Friday.

School officials say a loaded gun was found in a 17-year-old female’s purse at LaGrange High School. LaGrange police arrested two students as a result of the incident.

Once school ended Friday, a custodian was arrested at Ethel Kight Elementary School for allegedly bringing a firearm to work in his car.

“They have no place. Unless they’re a resource officer or someone like that who has education and training in handling a gun, I don’t believe they need to have guns in school with children,” said another Troup Co. Resident Valerie West, who went to a school where metal detectors were used.

Several students across the Chattahoochee Valley have been caught on campus with weapons. News Leader 9 spoke with a former Troup County Student, who says he also remembers classmates bringing guns to school.

“It just sucks. It just sucks. Because you just never... know what people are up to nowadays,” said Troup County Schools Alumni Adam Lucas.

The latest incidents in Troup County have sparked a conversation about potentially adding metal detectors at middle and high schools in the school district.

“It’s good to have the metal detectors because when parents go to work, they’re going to be worried about their children. So, it’s better to have the metal detectors,” said Troup County parent Fabiola Lopez as she remembers the Uvalde, Texas school shooting where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

“The schools should put more rules to make it safe because of what happened in Texas,” added Lopez.

