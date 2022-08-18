Business Break
Wet Weather Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are trending toward a wet few days in the forecast with the highest coverage expected as we go into Friday. Shower and storm chances will stick around into the weekend, so if you have any outdoor plans - including attending some high school football games - make sure you’re prepared for the wet weather at times. Highs should be back in the low to mid 80s on Friday with mid to upper 80s over the weekend, all dependent on the coverage of showers and storms. Next week looks to start off with a higher than average chance of rain, but the weather pattern should dry out a little bit going through the middle and end of the week. Temperatures will likely stay in the mid and upper 80s, but if you get wet weather earlier in the day, there will be a chance that you might stay in the lower 80s. Any of the showers or storms could produce heavy downpours, lightning and thunder, and some gusty winds.

