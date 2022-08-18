Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Dean Welte and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A woman in rural Iowa died this week after she was attacked by her own five dogs, authorities said.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call Monday from someone who said he found a woman in a ditch but could not get close to her because there were several large dogs surrounding her.

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner for an autopsy, which determined the cause of death to be multiple dog bite injuries.

Investigators determined that Kiepe’s five Great Danes caused her death. Those dogs have now been euthanized.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody following shooting on I-85 in Auburn, Troup County
Suspect in custody after multiple shootings on I-85 in Auburn, Troup County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Eddy Drive shooting crime scene
19-year-old victim in south Columbus shooting dies
Heavy police presence at Edgewood Motel on Macon Rd.
Death investigation underway at motel on Macon Rd. in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: GBI sheds light on suspension of 5 West Point officers

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Rushdie’s attacker indicted, expected to appear in court
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is unveiled, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Pontiac, Mich....
Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric
Cargo vessels are anchored offshore near oil platforms, before heading into the Los...
Federal study: New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40%
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
Netflix debuts trailer for new Addams Family series 'Wednesday'