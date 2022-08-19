3 LaGrange officers placed on leave after officer involved shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -Things are quiet on this street in LaGrange now, but Wednesday things were much different.

“Officers were dispatched to 105 Moore’s hill in reference to someone with a weapon, while they were in route, the officers received more information that the male subject Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife Latisha Saffold by knifepoint,” says Lt. Eric Lohr of the LaGrange Police Department.

This picture given to us by Reginald Saffold’s mother who didn’t want to go camera, she says these are happier times with Reginald and Latisha who have been married for 3 years. But recently, her son had been going through some serious life problems and needed help. She says everything unfolded right in front of her home. She says she begged and pleaded with her son to step out of the car while police had weapons drawn.

“When officers got there, they encountered both subjects in the vehicle operated by Mr. Saffold. They initiated dialogue with him to get him to exit the vehicle,” says Lohr. When those talks didn’t work, both police and Saffold mother say officers instructed Mrs. Saffold to get out of the car.

“She excited the vehicle,” says Lohr. After that, police and Saffold’s mom say, things got worse. “He accelerated his vehicle intentionally striking her, starting to drag her down an embankment, and that’s when officers fired bullets at him,” says Lohr.

Saffold’s mother says those bullets and screams of Latisha during the incident will forever be etched in her mind.

And now police say Reginald Saffold will face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

