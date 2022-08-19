Auburn Police: Various guns, ammunition found in I-85 shooting suspect’s car

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Auburn Police Department, officers recovered several firearms and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition from the suspect’s vehicle involved in the multiple shooting along I-85.

On Aug. 17, Jerel Brown, 39, was arrested for multiple highway shootings from Troup County, Ga., to Montgomery, Ala.

The Auburn Police Department recently released a video statement detailing the entire incident. [WATCH BELOW]

