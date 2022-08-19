Business Break
Boxwood Recreation Center in Columbus temporarily closed

Columbus Parks and Recreation Department logo(Source: Columbus Parks and Recreation Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Columbus Parks and Rec, the Boxwood Recreation Center on Enoch Drive in Columbus will be temporarily closed.

The organization says, due to unforeseen staffing circumstances, the rec center will be closed until further notice.

However, they say the Parks and Recreation Department is making plenty of efforts to get the center back running as soon as possible.

For more information, contact Columbus Parks and Recreation Department Director Holli Browder at 706-225-4658.

