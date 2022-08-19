Business Break
Columbus church holds weekly food giveaways for community

(Staff)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus church works with a local food bank to keep residents fed.

Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, 24th Street Missionary Baptist Church gives out thousands of pounds of food with the help of Feeding the Valley.

Pastor Curtis Green says this is just one of many ways the church works to better the community.

If you missed them this Wednesday, you have a chance to catch the church next week at 400 24th Street.

