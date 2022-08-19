Columbus Technical College offers tuition-free classes, textbooks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We are happy to work with the state of Georgia and with our technical college systems of Georgia partners to make those opportunities available to students here,” says Denise Wells, Columbus Tech’s Director of Public Relations, “There are I think now over 80 courses that fall under that parameter that will allow students to attend essentially tuition-free.”

Columbus Tech can provide over 120 certificates, 19 diplomas, and books at no cost through the HOPE Career Grant. This college is one of 83 public, private, and technical institutions eligible for the grant in Georgia.

The HOPE grant is a program under the Georgia Student Finance Commission, which is state and lottery-funded. It’s for students enrolled in majors aligned with industries in which there are more jobs available in Georgia than there are skilled workers to fill them.

Some eligible career paths include Advanced Carpentry, Healthcare Professional, or even Mill operating.

Last fall semester, there were over 3,700 students from Georgia enrolled in Columbus Tech. This semester there’s a little over 4,000, which is subject to increase with registration still open.

Students enrolled in career paths eligible for no-cost tuition opportunities say they are grateful.

“Free books are great, I myself have already bought my books, but of course, now I can get my money back out of it, so that’s an awesome deal,” says Garrett Fischer, a welding student.

“It’s really saving money, so it’s a benefit for the students,” said Reggie Smith, a carpentry student.

“I’m supposed to be paying out of pocket because I can’t receive the Pell Grant. So, with us getting the free nail kits this semester, it helps with financial issues. I really appreciate and feel blessed that we are receiving this opportunity,” says Kelsey McKay, a master of cosmetology student.

