Hospitality industry in Columbus back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say

((Source: WTVM))
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the city of Columbus being struck by the pandemic, experts say the hospitality industry is back to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Greater Columbus Chambers of Commerce, the hospitality industry has stayed afloat during the pandemic.

While some businesses didn’t survive, the city held steady and made it through COVID-19.

The Chamber has thousands of members that need guidance, and they say people are encouraged to join in persevering through situations like the pandemic.

“All the numbers and indicators that I’ve seen suggest that we are just about pre-pandemic or right at pre-pandemic levels. So that’s a good thing. We also saw some business growth,” said President and CEO Jerald Mitchell.

The growth has also allowed other business opportunities to set up shop.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

