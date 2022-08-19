Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Judge declines to block ban on giving food, water to voters

Water Bottle
Water Bottle(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line.

The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year.

Voting rights groups argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while a legal challenge is pending.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee said the voting rights groups may ultimately prevail on part of their challenge, but he said it’s too close to the election to block any part of the provision.

The 74-page order issued Thursday means that the provision will remain in effect for the closely watched November general election.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office firearm and drug traffic stop seizure
Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol
2 arrested on child exploitation charges in Columbus
2 sex offenders arrested in Muscogee County for child exploitation
Mack Strong Stadium at Brookstone School
Brookstone School in Columbus names new athletic stadium
Auburn Police: Various gun, ammunition found in I-85 shooting suspect's car
Auburn Police: Various guns, ammunition found in I-85 shooting suspect’s car
Columbus Technical College offers tuition-free classes, textbooks

Latest News

Columbus Parks and Recreation Department logo
Boxwood Recreation Center in Columbus temporarily closed
Muscogee County sheriff receives two prestigious awards
Muscogee County sheriff receives two prestigious awards
Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center
Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center
Grocery shopping tips that could help during inflation
Grocery shopping tips that could help during inflation
Applications for Chambers Co. Desegregation Advisory Committee open