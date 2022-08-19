Rainy at times Friday; Not as Widespread for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A front is right on top of the Chattahoochee Valley today giving us our best rain chance of the week yet! There is a 70% chance of rain today. While the chance comes down some over the weekend, we still expect several hit-or-miss showers and storms.

It will be cloudy and wet at times on this Friday, including this morning. It will be raining somewhere throughout the day and even this evening. Any one spot shouldn’t see rain for more than a few hours total throughout the day so there will be breaks. The combination of clouds, occasional rain and embedded thunderstorms will keep our max temperatures from getting above the low 80s.

Not as much rain for high school football games tonight. However, rain chances will still be around 30-40% so bring the umbrella either way!

As we head into the weekend, storms won’t be as plentiful, but there will be our fair share of storms around (40-50% coverage). The difference is we’ll have some clouds mixed with some sun and the primary time frame for rain or storms comes during the second half of the day.

We may see another bump in moisture the first part of next week giving us a decent chance of showers and storms. Rain should be at least a little fewer and farther between by mid next week. Forecast highs are in the upper 80s.

