Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Troup Co. sheriffs searching for suspect in alleged rape

Troup Co. sheriffs searching for suspect in allege rape
Troup Co. sheriffs searching for suspect in allege rape(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a reported rape.

Troup County authorities say the incident happened on Aug. 9 at a church on Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway around 2 p.m.

According to the victim, a man, possibly in his 50′s, driving a large blue pick-up truck, approached her in the church driveway, asking if she needed a ride.

When the victim continuously refused, the suspect sped off. After the victim reached the church’s parking lot, she saw the suspect’s truck speeding toward her.

The victim says the man exited the vehicle and began walking closer to her. As she walked away, the suspect grabbed her.

That’s when the rape incident occurred.

If anyone can identify the suspect depicted below, you are asked to contact Troup County’s Criminal Investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Troup County alleged rape suspect sketch
Troup County alleged rape suspect sketch(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office firearm and drug traffic stop seizure
Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol
2 arrested on child exploitation charges in Columbus
2 sex offenders arrested in Muscogee County for child exploitation
Mack Strong Stadium at Brookstone School
Brookstone School in Columbus names new athletic stadium
Auburn Police: Various gun, ammunition found in I-85 shooting suspect's car
Auburn Police: Various guns, ammunition found in I-85 shooting suspect’s car
Columbus Technical College offers tuition-free classes, textbooks

Latest News

Muscogee County sheriff receives two prestigious awards
Muscogee County sheriff receives two prestigious awards
Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center
Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center
Grocery shopping tips that could help during inflation
Grocery shopping tips that could help during inflation
Applications for Chambers Co. Desegregation Advisory Committee open