Troup Co. sheriffs searching for suspect in alleged rape

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a reported rape.

Troup County authorities say the incident happened on Aug. 9 at a church on Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway around 2 p.m.

According to the victim, a man, possibly in his 50′s, driving a large blue pick-up truck, approached her in the church driveway, asking if she needed a ride.

When the victim continuously refused, the suspect sped off. After the victim reached the church’s parking lot, she saw the suspect’s truck speeding toward her.

The victim says the man exited the vehicle and began walking closer to her. As she walked away, the suspect grabbed her.

That’s when the rape incident occurred.

If anyone can identify the suspect depicted below, you are asked to contact Troup County’s Criminal Investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Troup County alleged rape suspect sketch (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

