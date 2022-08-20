INTERVIEW: Happiness Loves Company Too
Columbus native, author Anthony Jameyson releases his new book entitled, “Happiness Loves Company Too”
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Columbus native, author Anthony Jameyson releases his new book entitled, “Happiness Loves Company Too”. According to Jameyson, it is promoting self-love and internal happiness.
He said, “This body of work is an introduction to the key principles of living a life full of positivity.
