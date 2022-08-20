INTERVIEW: Soul Fest 2022
News Leader 9′s James Giles sat down with Medallion Entertainment’s Tyrome Tukes and Terrence Little to talk about Soul Fest 2022. The event is a Blue’s Concert, that is coming to the Columbus Civic Center on September 3rd, at 7:30.
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -News Leader 9s James Giles sat down with Medallion Entertainment’s Tyrome Tukes and Terrence Little to talk about Soul Fest 2022. The event is a Blue’s Concert coming to the Columbus Civic Center, September 3rd, at 7:30.
For more information click here.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.