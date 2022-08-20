Business Break
INTERVIEW: Soul Fest 2022

News Leader 9′s James Giles sat down with Medallion Entertainment’s Tyrome Tukes and Terrence Little to talk about Soul Fest 2022. The event is a Blue’s Concert, that is coming to the Columbus Civic Center on September 3rd, at 7:30.
By James Giles
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
News Leader 9s James Giles sat down with Medallion Entertainment's Tyrome Tukes and Terrence Little to talk about Soul Fest 2022. The event is a Blue's Concert coming to the Columbus Civic Center, September 3rd, at 7:30.

For more information click here.

