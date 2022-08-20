Mother of 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim speaks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus mother spoke out after losing her 4-month-old baby to Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Caroline Keller issued a statement about her son, Jamason, saying,

If I could say anything, I’d say hold your babies close because you never know when it will be the last time you hold your baby or even change your baby’s diaper. As mothers, we hold our babies in our stomachs for nine long months and are awaiting for their arrival. With that being said, we never expect anything out of the ordinary to happen to them. Also, as mothers, we do everything in our power to give our kids the best life, and for it to be suddenly taken, it leaves everyone in shock. Jamason was the happiest, most loving, and precious baby I could’ve asked for. In the future, I want to raise awareness of shaken baby syndrome because it is very real and can be prevented. It happens to babies too often, and if I could raise awareness on this subject, that’s what I’m going to do

Jameson Jenkins died last summer from a head trauma caused by others, according to Coroner Buddy Bryan. The case was ruled a homicide in July following an autopsy report.

On Aug. 19, his name was finally released to the media.

The 4-month-old was airlifted from Columbus to the Shrine Hospital in Atlanta where he passed due to the head injury.

Keller says she wants to help raise awareness about Shaken Baby Syndrome in the future.

