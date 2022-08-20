Mother of 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim speaks
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus mother spoke out after losing her 4-month-old baby to Shaken Baby Syndrome.
Caroline Keller issued a statement about her son, Jamason, saying,
Jameson Jenkins died last summer from a head trauma caused by others, according to Coroner Buddy Bryan. The case was ruled a homicide in July following an autopsy report.
On Aug. 19, his name was finally released to the media.
The 4-month-old was airlifted from Columbus to the Shrine Hospital in Atlanta where he passed due to the head injury.
Keller says she wants to help raise awareness about Shaken Baby Syndrome in the future.
